MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman had to be airlifted to hospital after a rollover crash happened on the Florida Turnpike.

Miramar Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the crash at the Turnpike near Red Road, Thursday morning.

A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue chopper also arrived to the scene to transport the woman to the hospital.

The northbound lanes on the Turnpike were shut down due to the chopper’s landing.

There is no word on the woman’s condition or what caused the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.