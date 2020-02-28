Woman airlifted after suspected road rage shooting near Turnpike in Miramar

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a woman to the hospital after, officials said, she was injured in a shooting near the Florida Turnpike in Miramar that police believe was a road rage incident.

Miramar Police, Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along Countyline Road and Northeast 13th Court, near the northbound entrance to the Turnpike, just before 4:40 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene as police officers rendered aid to the victim until paramedics could arrive.

According to investigators, the victim and her husband were driving a red Mazda SUV when someone inside a white Toyota opened fire and struck her.

Police said they received a 911 call from the victim, just before 4:30 p.m., saying she had been struck by a bullet that someone had fired at her.

Investigators said they believe road rage may have been the motive.

“A lady? Come on, guy, over road rage? ‘Cause she got in the way?” said Alain Vil, who was in the area at the time of the incident.

Surveillance video from a nearby food store captured the victim’s SUV making a right hand turn toward the Turnpike.

Moments later, police said, the vehicle was shot.

Cameras captured a bullet hole in the SUV’s windshield.

The victim’s husband told police at the scene that she’d been shot.

Investigators said the driver of the Toyota fled the scene and remains at large.

“I don’t think it was necessary. I don’t think it was that serious,” said Khalil, who was also in the area at the time of the shooting. “He could have just kept going on about his day. It wasn’t that serious, to pull a gun?”

Officials said crews treated the victim at the scene before she was taken to a rescue chopper and airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“I hope they catch who did it, though,” said Vil. “I’ll pray for the lady and her family. Bless it will go away.”

Police shut down Countyline Road in both directions between Northeast 13th and 17th courts for several hours while they investigate.

Cameras captured Miami Gardens Police officers diverting traffic west of the Turnpike, near the entrance to the Calder Race Track.

Countyline Road has since reopened to traffic. The victim’s SUV was later towed from the scene.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

