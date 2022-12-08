MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a woman to the hospital after she was injured in a rollover crash on the Florida Turnpike in Miramar.

Miramar Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Red Road, Thursday morning.

A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue chopper also arrived to the scene to transport the woman to the hospital.

The northbound lanes on the Turnpike were shut down due to the chopper’s landing. They have since reopened to traffic.

As of Thursday afternoon, there is no word on the woman’s condition.

Investigators are attempting to determine what caused the crash.

