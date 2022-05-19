SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a woman to the hospital after she fell off a horse in Southwest Ranches.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, the 19-year-old victim may have suffered a head injury when she fell at an equestrian facility in the area of Southwest 56th Street and 178th Avenue, Thursday morning.

Paramedics flew the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital to be checked out.

