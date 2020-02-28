Woman airlifted after drive-by shooting near Turnpike in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a woman to the hospital after, officials said, she was injured in a drive-by shooting near the Florida Turnpike in Miramar.

Miramar Police, Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along Countyline Road, near the entrance to the Turnpike, just before 4:40 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene as first responders rendered aid to the victim.

According to investigators, the victim and her husband were driving a red Mazda SUV when someone inside a white Toyota opened fire and struck her.

Police said they received a 911 call from the victim saying she had been struck by a bullet that someone had fired at her.

Cameras captured a bullet hole in the SUV’s windshield.

Officials said crews treated the victim at the scene before she was airlifted to a hospital in Broward County in unknown condition.

Police have shut down Countyline Road in both directions between Northeast 13th and 17th courts near the Turnpike entrance while they investigate.

Cameras captured Miami Gardens Police officers diverting traffic near the entrance to the Calder Race Track.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

