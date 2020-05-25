Woman airlifted after boat hits mangroves near Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to a woman’s aid after, authorities said, a boat struck some mangroves near Dania Beach.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter lowered a crew member to rescue the 26-year-old victim near Whiskey Creek, Friday night.

The first responder deemed the woman needed to be taken to a hospital.

She was airlifted to Palmetto Hospital in unknown condition.

There were four other people on the boat, but no one else was injured.

