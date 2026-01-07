FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman made her first court appearance after police say a family feud escalated into a shooting at a Fort Lauderdale hotel.

Keana Mason, 26, faced a judge on Wednesday morning after, police said, she allegedly shot her brother at the Marriott hotel on North Andrews Avenue on Tuesday.

Her brother was quickly transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

A judge ordered her to be held without bond.

She faces a domestic aggravated battery charge.

