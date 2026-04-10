WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman faced a judge days after, police said, she dumped a litter of kittens and abandoned them at a park.

Catherine Luciano stood before Broward Circuit Court Judge Corey B. Friedman, Friday morning.

“Good morning. You’re charged with five counts of abandoning an animal, five counts of animal abuse,” said Friedman.

The hearing comes five days after, police said, Luciano as caught on camera dumping the kittens out of a box at Donn Eisele Park in Wilton Manors.

According to the police report, there are signs posted at the park warning visitors about dangerous animals like alligators.

Fortunately for the kittens that were dumped, good Samaritan Peter Carey was able to save four out of the five after he spotted them while walking his dog .

“I hope she’s prosecuted to the extent of the law, and I hope that she really pays for what she did,” said Carey.

Video showing the moment Luciano discarded the felines circulated online for days.

A day later, a volunteer with Castaway Animal Rescue found the fifth kitten.

Luciano was arrested Thursday and now faces a total of 10 counts, charges of abuse and abandonment for each kitten.

The suspect was given a $5,000 bond and is not allowed to have any pets in her possession while on pretrial release.

“Yeah, no pets, no animals,” said Friedman.

Both charges Luciano faces are first degree misdemeanors, and they carry a potential of one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

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