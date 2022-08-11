FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested a woman accused of drugging a man and stealing $52,000 worth of watches.

Twenty-three-year-old Cloe Reynicke from North Carolina was issued an arrest warrant for one count of grand theft.

On Monday, Reynicke was arrested in Nevada by the Henderson Police Department for driving with a suspended license within their jurisdiction.

She was also charged with an existing warrant in this case.

Back in July, a Fort Lauderdale man, Bobby Scali, opened up about an incident that involved him and a woman during a night out.

He was approached by Reynicke while he was at a bar with his friends.

Surveillance footage from that night captured Scali and Reynicke walking back to his apartment.

Scali said he does not remember going back to his apartment.

Hours later, Reynicke was seen leaving the building alone.

Once he recovered, Sacali said his Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch, valued at $40,000, and a $10,000 Breitling watch, were gone.

Doctors who treated Scali told him his ordeal could have cost him his life.

“They said I should have been dead with the amount of drugs that were in me,” Scali said.

