FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 20-year-old woman is fighting for her life days after she came under fire near Fort Lauderdale on Mother’s Day, leaving her family devastated.

Druniyyia Griffin remains at Broward Health Medical Center days after, investigators said, she was shot while sitting in a car.

Her family said she is in bad shape.

“My baby was with me all day. You all did it to me on Mother’s Day,” said Elease Griffin, as she broke down in tears. “Why would you all hurt me like this?”

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Druniyyia was shot near Northwest 14th Court, just west of 27th Avenue, at around 10:30 p.m., Sunday.

Surveillance video captured a car as it pulled up next to the parked car where, Druniyyia’s family said, she was sitting. Moments later, someone inside the car that pulled up opened fire.

Two men sitting nearby are seen running away after gunshots were fired.

“Oh, God, my baby was innocent,” said Elease.

Someone else was also inside the parked car, but they were only grazed by a bullet.

Investigators said Druniyyia was struck multiple times.

Wednesday afternoon, loved ones gathered at the scene of the shooting. They said they can’t imagine why anyone would want to harm Druniyyia.

“She was a lovable person. She is a lovable person; I’m not going to say ‘was,'” said her cousin, Nakiya Hodges. “Everyone loved to be around her. She brings such excitement and joy into everybody’s life.”

Elease, meanwhile, is inconsolable.

“You all really hurt me. You hurt me so bad,” she said.

Now her heartbroken family is hoping someone comes forward so they can have justice for Druniyyia.

“You guys should be ashamed of yourselves,” said her grandmother, Lucille Griffin. “You know who you are, so you might as well come forward, ’cause eventually, you’re going to be caught.”

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

