FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More details are surfacing about a police-involved shooting at a Fort Lauderdale campsite that sent a man to the hospital.

Witnesses told 7News that a plainclothes police officer pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking a man at the Yacht Haven Park & Marina, located at 2323 West State Road 84, near Interstate 95, Wednesday evening.

“I was just sitting in my campsite, and I seen a buch of cops rolling in,” said Mark Cooper.

Cooper’s 12-year-old cousin Bill said he also wanted to see what was going on.

“We see the cop cars, so we just, like, get all nosy and go over there,” said Bill.

What he saw is traumatizing at any age.

“[The officer] said, ‘I’m gonna shoot you,’ and then he pulled out his gun, basically just shot him, and then he, like, fell face first to the ground,” said Bill.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue rushed the man to Broward Health Medical Center.

Fort Lauderdale Police Maj. Patrick Hart addressed reporters about the incident on Wednesday night.

“The officer was notified by the property manager that there was a disturbance that was occurring on property. The officer made contact with an adult male,” said Hart.

Bill said the altercation stemmed from the man being upset that he had to be relocated to another campsite, which wasn’t functioning properly.

“The dude got moved, and he didn’t want to move, and he had no sewage or power in his camper, so he got mad,” he said.

As of Thursday night, FLPD detectives have not confirmed these witnesses’ account. However, Bill and his family said the officer involved was off-duty and living at the campgrounds.

“At some point, the officer discharged his firearm and requested [emergency medical services],” said Hart.

What happened between the officer’s arrival and minutes later when he fired his weapon is still unclear. It is also unknown what weapon if any, the man had in the first place.

As of Thursday night, police have not released further details, including the man’s condition and what the officer was doing at Yacht Haven. That officer will likely be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

