Authorities are investigating a chaotic crash in Tamarac that involved a Broward Sheriff’s Office cruiser, and witnesses said it was the result of a pursuit gone wrong.

BSO units responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and West Prospect Road, near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, just before midnight on Monday.

Cameras captured several mangled vehicles that have since been towed from the scene.

Witness Jared Fisher said he was working at a nearby 7-Eleven when he looked out the window and saw a BSO truck in pursuit of a car. Moments later, bith vehicles crashed, and somehow, multiple vehicles ended up damaged and overturned.

“You weren’t expecting anything like this to happen, but once it happened, it was very shocking; my blood pressure rose,” he said. “It was so loud, it had a big impact. We could hear it from inside the store.”

Fisher said dozens of deputies responded and shut down the intersection. It remained closed to traffic for hours before it was reopened.

It remains unclear if anyone was killed or how many people were injured. 7News has reached out to BSO for more information.

