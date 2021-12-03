POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A railroad crossing arm and then a freight train struck the front of a car causing it to spin out in Pompano Beach.

The crash happened near North Dixie Highway and East Copans Road, early Friday morning.

7News cameras captured the car smashed against the train.

A witness to the crash pulled the driver out of the vehicle.

She has minor injuries but her vehicle had to be towed.

The road shutdown for hours, it has since reopened.

The car has since been towed from the scene.

