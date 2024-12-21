FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization has taken on the gift of giving this holiday season.

The Wise Mind Project, in collaboration with Summit Van Lines, hosted its annual “Make a Miracle Toy Drive” at North Side Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

For over 15 years, the event has provided more than 300 students with gifts each year.

“Every child’s name is called from that stage, and they are given the gifts that were purchased specifically for them by someone from the community,” said Michele Verdi-Knapp, director of The Wise Mind Project. “We receive the gift, and the children get their wishes fulfilled.”

Back in October, each child wrote a letter to Santa Claus with their wish list. Those were then handed off to community donors to help make everyone’s holiday wishes come true.

