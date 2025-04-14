FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Winterfest Foundation Fantasy Boat Student Awards were held on Sunday, recognizing the talents and imagination of hundreds of young artists.

The Museum of Discovery and Science saw approximately 927 Broward County students entering their works of art on Sunday, illustrating the types of boats they hope to see in the annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade.

Participants from kindergarten through fifth grade used their imagination and skills for this competition.

More than $6,000 in cash and awards was present during the ceremony, including a laptop courtesy of the Winter Foundation for the first place winners.

