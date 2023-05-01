FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Winterfest Foundation highlighted artwork from more than two dozen local students.

The 29 young artists were invited to a special award ceremony at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday afternoon.

Participants entered their artwork into the Winterfest Foundation Student Art Fantasy Boat Contest, which awarded the winners more than $6,000 in cash and prizes.

“Art and culture is so very important, and it’s our job, really, to keep it alive,” said Winterfest Inc. CEO and President Lisa Scott-Founds. “If you think about the boat parade, it really is about culture and art and dance and all of the excitement that everybody sees at the boat parade.”

Among the artists recognized for their work was Nailah Martinez.

“I think my work was unique, and it was very colorful. I like how I colored it,” she said.

The winning piece will be framed, and a copy will be given to the artist’s school courtesy of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

