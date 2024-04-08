FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Museum of Discovery and Science was filled with excitement as the Winterfest Foundation hosted its Fantasy Boat Student Art Awards Reception on Sunday.

The contest encouraged young artists from kindergarten through fifth grade to express their creativity and envision their ideal boat for the annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade.

Approximately 658 students from 26 Broward County public, private, and charter schools participated in this year’s competition.

An awards ceremony took place after the reception and was hosted by children’s book author Neil Goldberg, who wrote “POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance.” Over $6,000 in cash and awards was presented, with 31 students being acknowledged for their skills.

Among the recognized, Towana Davis stood out, securing the first place win with her artwork.

“I just feel excited and I’m so glad to share my artwork and that other people get to see my artwork. I’m so proud of myself because I got first place,” said Davis.

The winning pieces of art will be framed and displayed, with copies provided to the respective schools of the winners, thanks to the support of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

