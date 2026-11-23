FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Excitement is building for the 55th Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade.

The Winterfest Family Fun Day, held Sunday at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale, was a holiday celebration for children and parents alike.

Guests enjoyed seasonal staples like photos with Santa Claus and the Broward College Snow Mountain, along with live music from the School of Rock.

As for the boat parade, it’s scheduled to navigate down the Intracoastal Waterway on Saturday, Dec. 12. For tickets and more information, click here.

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