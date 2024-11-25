FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family fun returned to downtown Fort Lauderdale this weekend to spread some holiday cheer.

Winterfest Family Fun Day welcomed revelers of all ages to Esplanade Park, located at 400 SW 2nd St., Sunday afternoon.

The annual event, sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Publix, offered food, live music and a variety of fun activities for attendees to enjoy.

Among those in attendance was Caitlin Stella, the hospital’s CEO.

“As we enjoy the doggy kissing booth, and we enjoy the snow slide, and of course, our Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Teddy Bear Clinic, of course, there’s no better time of the year in South Florida than the holidays, and Winterfest kicks us off,” she said.

The free holiday event gives visitors a taste of holiday fun, weeks before the iconic Winterfest Boat Parade sets sail on Dec. 14.

