FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A celebration of wonderful watercraft was held Thursday night, as this season’s Winterfest Boat Parade winners were announced.

Participants gathered at the Broward County Convention Center as the best of the best were recognized in a host of categories, like best lighting, holiday theme, and sights and sounds.

A new award was added this year in honor of former WSVN Channel 7 general manager Bob Leider, who spent decades working with Winterfest.

That honor went to a boat named “El Ladrillo The Third.”

Dubbed the greatest show on H2O, the annual holiday event along the New River is one of the top 20 parades in the world, the 7th largest one-day spectator event in America and the largest one-day spectator event in Florida.

