Winterfest Boat Parade participants show off boat designs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade sets sail this weekend, and South Florida’s giant floating party is bigger than ever.

“It’s the largest one-day, live spectator event in the state of Florida and the seventh largest in the United States,” Lisa Scott-Founds, President and CEO of Winterfest, said.

And this year, there’s a little something extra.

“USA Today has rated Winterfest as the third top event parade in the entire United States,” Scott-Founds said.

For weeks, participants have been getting their boats ready. This year’s theme: Lights, Camera, Action!

“Superman, Spider-Man, Wonder Woman and of course, The Hulk!”

It’s perfect for Rob Kornahrens of Advanced Roofing and his Justice League boat, which is loaded with superheroes.

“We’re gonna have a blast,” Kornahrens said. “It’s gonna be a fun night. We want to see everybody out there.”

And Greg Darby of Cruisin’ Tikis.

You can catch his crew floating along the river Jimmy Buffett style.

“They’re partying on the shore they’re partying on the boat,” said Darby. “It’s the Winterfest Boat Parade.”

Make sure to keep an eye out for Craig and Belkys.

And you won’t want to miss this year’s grand marshal, Bret Michaels.

“Those pretty blue eyes are going to be dazzling everyone on shore as he waves to the million people on the 12 miles of the parade route,” Scott-Founds said.

Speaking of route, there are some bridge closures to note.

The New River bridges close first, and they’ll reopen sooner.

And along the intracoastal all the way to Commercial Boulevard, bridges will be closed later.

Here’s the full schedule of the closures;

The Seventh Avenue, Third Avenue and Andrews Avenue bridges will be up from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The bridge on Las Olas Boulevard will be up from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The bridge on Sunrise Boulevard will be up from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Oakland Park Boulevard bridge will be up from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The bridge on Commercial Boulevard will be up from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It’s something to think about if you’re driving.

Winterfest will be filled with food, games and of course, big, beautiful boats.

