FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Some airlines are experiencing flight disruptions this weekend due to winter storms across the U.S., affecting travelers at a South Florida airport.

Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday reported 48 delays and 11 cancellations on arriving flights. They also reported five cancellations and 48 delays on departing flights.

FLL officials advise travelers to check for any updates on their flight status before heading to the airport.

