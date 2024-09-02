PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Publix in Plantation, the Florida Lottery announced.

The ticket, purchased at the Publix located at 1121 S. University Drive, matched all five regular numbers in Friday night’s drawing but missed the Mega Ball, falling short of the $627 million jackpot.

The winning numbers were 10-17-20-24-54, with a Mega Ball of 8.

With no jackpot winner, the top prize will rise to $681 million for Tuesday night’s drawing. According to the Florida Lottery, Mega Millions players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of winning the jackpot.

The lucky winner has 180 days to claim the $1 million prize/

