PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A wind-powered cargo ship has arrived at Port Everglades.

The Avontuur sailed into Port Everglades where the crew unloaded its exports, Thursday morning.

The ship uses zero emissions, which makes it completely wind powered.

It arrived with coffee from Colombia and cocoa beans from the Dominican Republic.

