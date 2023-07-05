FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida restaurant went up in flames Wednesday morning.

Wilton Wings Bar and Kitchen, located at 1818 E. Sunrise Blvd, burned for nearly an hour in Fort Lauderdale just before 9 a.m.

Firefighters at the scene were having a hard time getting to the fire.

When it was all over, there was major damage left behind. Even the theater next door was left with minor smoke damage.

“I mean, the restaurant had just been remodeled,” said Armand Daiguillom, theater manager and owner. “Re-did everything, and doing really well, so it’s a shame this is happening now.”

The fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries reported.

