WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - After a string of coyote sightings throughout Broward County, officials are trying to get the word out in order to keep everyone safe.

On Thursday, the Wilton Manors Police Department posted on their social media channels that they’e aware of the coyote sightings, and are asking the public to educate themselves on their behavior and what to do if they spot one.

The WMPD is aware of a recent coyote sighting in our city. Please see the website provided to view additional information and resources on who to contact if there is an encounter.https://t.co/MP0G5LUX3J — Wilton Manors Police Department (@wiltonmanorspd) July 6, 2023

The social media post was partially prompted after Jay Rawls, a resident, posted a video of a coyote at his home swimming pool near Southwest 30th Court.

7News caught up with Rawls, Thursday.

“Coyotes are known to take small dogs,cats, they’re aggressive, not afraid of humans,” Rawls said. “They carry disease and there is nothing I can do about it.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), coyotes live in all areas throughout Florida, and they are telling people what to do to safely live among them.

The FWC is warning people that feeding coyotes is illegal and that feeding them will cause them to lose their fear of humans.

Some other tips provided by the FWC include the following:

secure any garbage

clean up pet food and fallen fruit

secure live stock in predator resistant enclosures

keep pets in enclosed areas

walk dogs on a short leach

Rawls said the tips shared by officials will do nothing to solve the problem.

“I think that’s a cop out,” he said. “They are an apex predator moving into our very residential area. If we lived on the edge of the Everglades, I might accept that, but we’re 40 miles away. They are kicking the can down the road.”

Many people in the area want the coyotes removed, but removing them is not a solution.

If coyotes are removed, they will reproduce and come back.

Rawls told 7News that the coyotes are affecting his life.

“It’s changing my behavior, as well my dogs, [they] don’t go out without me,” Rawls said.

Rawls is now staying relentless to keep his family safe.

If you do come across a coyote, the FWC advises you to yell and wave your arms to scare them away. Do not throw anything at them or try to harm the animal as they will only get defensive and possibly attack.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.