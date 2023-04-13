WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Wilton Manors Police Department is still searching for the suspect that stole two bronze statues, valued at $1,400, from Sterling Accounting located at 2435 N. Dixie Hwy. on Mar. 31. Authorities released surveillance video of the thief in hopes that someone will come forward with information.

Security footage showed the individual driving up to the business in a newer model Lincoln SUV, with damage on the rear passenger side, and placing the statues into the trunk.

The police department is asking anyone with knowledge about this suspect or vehicle to contact Detective Charles Burgan at 954-390-2161 or cburgan@wmpd.org. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (954) 493-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip via their website at browardcrimestoppers.org.

The Wilton Manors Police Department thanked the community for its assistance in bringing this suspect to justice in a press release received on Wednesday.

