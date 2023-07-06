WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - After a string of coyote sightings throughout Broward County, officials are trying to get the word out in order to keep everyone safe.

On Thursday, the Wilton Manors Police Department posted on their social media channels that they’e aware of the coyote sightings, and are asking the public to educate themselves on their behavior and what to do if they spot one.

The social media post was partially prompted after a resident posted video of a coyote near their home swimming pool near Southwest 30th Court.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), coyotes live in all areas throughout Florida, and they are telling people what to do to safely live among them.

The FWC is warning people that feeding coyotes is illegal, and that feeding them will cause them to lose their fear of humans.

Some other tips provided by the FWC include the following:

secure any garbage,

clean up pet food and fallen fruit

secure live stock in predator resistant enclosures

keep pets in enclosed areas

walk dogs on a short leach

Many people in the area want the coyotes removed, but removing them is not a solution.

If coyotes are removed, new pups will move into the area.

The FWC said if a coyote approaches you, you are advised to scare it off by making loud noises.

