WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected vandal was arrested in Wilton Manors after they drove into a local statue.

Officials said Wilton Manors Police officers responded to Justin Flippen Park on Sunday, just before 11:30 a.m., in reference to public property damage.

According to police, witnesses said that it appeared someone had driven into the “Thunder Blue” rabbit statue intentionally.

Officers were able to quickly find the driver believed to be responsible and after further investigation, the criminal admitted to being responsible for another vandalism. The man police arrested said he was also responsible for vandalizing a popsicle statue at Rachel Richardson Park on May 16.

Detectives said, “These incidents do not appear to be hate-motivated or biased in any way.”

The person they took into custody has not been identified but is charged with three counts of criminal mischief.

