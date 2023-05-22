WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 49-year-old suspected vandal was arrested in Wilton Manors after he drove into a local statue.

Officials said Wilton Manors Police officers responded to Justin Flippen Park on Sunday, just before 11:30 a.m., in reference to public property damage.

According to police, witnesses said that it appeared someone had driven into the “Thunderbunny” rabbit statue intentionally.

Officers were able to quickly find the driver, who was later identified as Derek Modrok, believed to be responsible.

After further investigation, the criminal admitted to being responsible for another vandalism. Modrok admitted he was also responsible for vandalizing a popsicle statue at Rachel Richardson Park on May 16.

Detectives said, “These incidents do not appear to be hate-motivated or biased in any way.”

Modrok was charged with three counts of criminal mischief and bonded out over the weekend.

