Wilton Manors community reacts to sudden passing of Mayor Justin Flippen

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Wilton Manors community is grieving the sudden passing of their mayor Justin Flippen at the age of 41.

Flippen was on his way to a city commission meeting when he suffered a brain aneurysm and later died after he was rushed to the hospital.

City leaders gathered at city hall to grieve at the abrupt loss of their beloved mayor.

“We’re going to remember Mayor Flippen not with grief but with gratitude for his friendship, his leadership,” Witon Manors Police chief Paul O’Connell said through sobs.

“This is a sad and difficult time for our grieving city and community,” said a city council member.

A memorial grew outside of city hall for Mayor Flippen, and the reality of what happened set in for residents of the tight-knit community.

“His tag line was the people’s mayor. As the people’s mayor, he really was,” said one resident. “It’s a cheesy tag line, but he really was. He cared about the people who lived here very much.”

The city commission meeting went under way as scheduled Tuesday night but with a noticeable absence.

“The mayor could not be here tonight, so we’re going to do a team effort tonight,” a commissioner said.

Flippen never made it to city hall.

Instead, police said, the mayor experienced a brain aneurysm while en route to the meeting.

First responders found him alone in his car along Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale and rushed him to the hospital.

Back at commission chambers, the seriousness of the situation became clear, so the commissioners abruptly ended the meeting.

“Due to an emergency, we are going to adjourn the meeting,” a commissioner said.

Eventually, the news no one wanted to hear was confirmed: Flippen had died at the hospital.

In a 2018 interview with 7News, Flippen shared his experience with so-called “gay conversion therapy.”

“I’m a survivor and a pretty well-adjusted one, but I saw other young people in these sessions that struggled emotionally and mentally with who they felt they were and what they’re being told by these professionals,” Flippen said.

The then vice mayor advocated for a law that would end those types of programs in Broward County, which later passed.

After word of his death spread, tributes and condolences poured in on social media.

Representative Ted Deutch tweeted, “Like all of us who knew him, I am devastated by the news of Justin Flippen’s passing. Justin was a fine public servant, a wonderful person and a dear friend. My thoughts are with his family as we all mourn this tragic loss. May Justin rest in peace.”

The flags outside city hall remain at half staff.

Details of a memorial service for Mayor Flippen have yet to be released.

