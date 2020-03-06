Wilton Manors community mourns Mayor Justin Flippen

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A community in Wilton Manors came together to bid a final farewell to their mayor.

A celebration of life event for Mayor Justin Flippen was held at The Venue on Northeast Eighth Terrace and Wilton Drive, Friday evening.

Officials said the 41-year-old was driving to a city commission meeting when he suffered a brain aneurysm, Feb. 25.

Flippen, a longtime LGBTQ advocate, was elected mayor in 2018.

