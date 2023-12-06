FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed a brand-new police chief.

FLPD Chief William Schultz was sworn in Wednesday. The longtime veteran with the force took the oath of office, which was administered by the city’s mayor, state attorney and other public officials.

The special ceremony included Schultz’s own mother and was followed by several other police promotions.

Schultz has served in the Fort Lauderdale police department since 2001.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.