FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale School has been placed on lockdown after police received a call about a student on campus armed with a gun.

For Lauderdale Police arrived to William Dandy Middle School at 2400 NW 26th St., Friday afternoon.

According to police, they received a call at 3:30 p.m. about the armed student at the campus. The school was then placed on a code red lockdown.

Police were able to locate the suspect who they confirmed had a firearm.

No shooting occurred at the school, and no injuries were reported.

That student was taken into custody and the firearm was secured.

An investigation is underway.

The school remains on lockdown.

