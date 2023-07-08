MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a special birthday bash for a Haitian woman who has undergone multiple surgeries to remove a facial tumor.

Marlie Casseus has made headlines in South Florida for nearly two decades. She came to Miami from to have a 16-pound tumor removed from her face back in 2005.

Now she’s back in town to celebrate her 31st birthday. On Friday, she received a special surprise from her boyfriend, Billy Wyatt, making for an occasion she will never forget.

7News has chronicled Casseus’ journey for nearly 20 years. She came to America with an a genetic disorder that caused the large facial tumor.

Doctors worked to remove the tumor and give her the best life possible, over the course of several surgeries that have helped her eat, see, breathe and speak.

Wyatt called Casseus from California since he was unable to attend in person.

“I am so happy you are a part of my life, as well as thousands and millions of others you have touched across the world,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt had a present to top all present. He displayed a paper that read ‘Will you marry me?’ on a video call.

The proposal comes after the couple has spent 17 years together.

Wyatt showed off a locket the two of them share.

“This was a text that she wrote years back. It says, ‘Shoot for the moon, aim high.’ One is yours, one is mine,” said Wyatt.

Casseus and her caretakers shared the news with her mother back home.

“We said, ‘Do you want to marry Billy?’ She said yes,” said Marlie’s caretaker.

Now Casseus is looking ahead to a bright and happy future.

“Marlie is going to be Mrs. Marlie Wyatt, no more Casseus,” said Marlie’s caretaker.

As for Casseus’ health, her caretakers said there are no more planned surgeries unless they are medically necessary.



Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.