WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The wife of a missing boater spoke out on the disappearance of her husband and his uncle, who were last seen on Friday night after leaving on a fishing trip off the west coast of Florida.

Brandon Billmaier and his uncle, Randy Spivey, who were 33 years old and 57 years old, respectively, went on a fishing trip on Friday and never returned, leaving their loved ones distraught.

Deborah Billmaier, Brandon’s wife, shared the sorrow she feels for losing her husband.

“He loved fishing, that’s all he talked about. He lived for it, he lived for his family, for me,” she said.

Deborah shared the last text message she received from Brandon before he headed out to sea.

“He texted me that morning, and he said, ‘I love you. I will see you tonight, be back home tonight,” said Deborah.

The Billmaiers were newlyweds and had recently celebrated their first anniversary in Paris.

The U.S. Coast Guard searched for the two missing men off the coast of Fort Myers, which was their last known location, since Friday night. But on Monday evening, officials called off the search.

Deborah said that the two men may have looked over one more fishing spot on the way back when one of them fell overboard.

“It must have been an emergency because the other person jumped in after them. I guess in the moments whoever jumped in after, whoever was in the water, they didn’t realize the engines were on,” said Deborah.

Deborah was thankful that the two men were together and said that her husband always admired his uncle.

“He became an attorney to follow in Uncle Randy’s footsteps. Our first date, he told me he moved to Florida because he wanted to be like Uncle Randy, and that his whole life he was working to be just like him, law school, passed the bar exam,” said Deborah.

While the holiday season will be difficult for her and their family, she is grateful for the support she has received.

“I think we are really grateful that people everyone from everywhere are praying for us and keeping them in their minds,” said Deborah.

The FBI has taken the lead on the investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.