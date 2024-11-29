HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight shooting on the balcony of a Hallandale Beach condo that triggered a double homicide investigation was a murder-suicide involving a woman who shot and killed her husband before she turned the gun on herself, police said.

The sister of Pajtim Krasniqi posted video and pictures of her brother on her Instagram page.

“You were gone before we knew it, and bullets took your life,” she wrote in a post.

Hallandale Beach Police said Pajtim, 34, was shot multiple times in his 45th story apartment at The Beach Club tower on A1A and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, just after midnight on Wednesday.

The shooter, detectives said, was Sabrina Krasniqi, his 27-year-old wife, who then shot and killed herself.

ShotSpotter technology captured at least five gunshots.

7Skyforce captured detectives on the balcony, as well as a pool of blood.

“I’ve never seen something like this since I was a little kid. It’s wild,” said an area resident.

The 7Skyforce video also showed the flat-screen inside the condominium still on, as well as a large teddy bear at the table, as detectives worked inside and out on the balcony. The video also showed what appeared to be bullet holes in the sliding glass door.

Neighbors said a woman featured on a 2021 “Inside Edition” story was Sabrina. She was identified as a model taking part in a story about catcalling on the street.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting, but another of Pajtim’s sisters wrote on social media, “The person he trusted the most, the person he chose to spend his life with was the one who took his away from him.”

Pajtim’s sister also wrote, “She betrayed him, his love and his trust.”

Six years ago, Pajtim’s sister raised money for him after a serious motorcycle accident, calling him at the time “a fighter who beats the odds.”

On Instagram following the shooting, another sister wrote, “If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died.”

7News spoke on the phone with Sabrina’s brother, and he said the couple had been together 10 or 11 years, adding that they’ve been through a lot together and that Sabrina was by her husband’s side following his motorcycle accident. Sabrina’s brother also said their family has no idea why this tragedy happenedm but he is hoping that in the coming days, they will get some answers and, if possible, a sense of closure.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.

