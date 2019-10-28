Widow of man who died in crash files lawsuit against Tesla

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman whose husband died while trapped in a Tesla that burst into flames after a crash is suing the car company for negligence.

Dr. Liliana Awan and her attorneys said the futuristic design features of the 2016 Tesla Model S, including the lithium ion battery, killed her husband, Dr. Omar Awan, not the crash itself.

“He’s not going to be at their weddings or at their graduation or at their first born child. That will never happen,” said Awan.

Awan is fighting for justice for herself, her children and her husband.

Last February, her husband crashed his Tesla into a tree on the 1200 block of Flamingo Road in Davie.

After hitting the tree, he wasn’t able to get out of the car, and first responders couldn’t open the doors.

His wife said Tesla’s design of the exterior inset handles were stuck in the vehicle.

“Neither were they able to break the window,” Awan said.

First responders use special diagrams to help guide them when responding to a scene involving an electric vehicle to avoid hitting any high voltage cables.

But soon after they arrived, the car burst into flames.

“He was alive looking at the first responders who were there on the spot to save him,” Awan said. “He made eye contact with them.”

But they couldn’t save him, and he died trapped inside the burning car.

Now his wife is suing Tesla, faulting the door handles for trapping him inside and the car’s battery for catching fire.

“I want Tesla to recognize the faults of the car and improve its safety to prevent people from dying and leaving behind families,” Awan said.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.