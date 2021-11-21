HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A military veteran seeks the public’s help as she searches for her service dog that went missing from her Hollywood hotel room.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, Brenda Donohoe said she is devastated, as she continues to holds out hope her beloved Gunny will be located.

“I had him for seven years. My best friend, my family, all my family is gone,” she said.

Donohoe, a 17-year U.S. Navy veteran, said the canine was last seen Wednesday at the Hollywood Gateway Inn after the two drove from Cocoa Beach so she could attend the Patriot Awards.

Donohoe said she left the dog in her hotel room during the ceremony, but when she came back that night, he was gone.

​Donohoe said witnesses told her they saw Gunny run from the hotel toward Interstate 95.

The veteran said she has been searching for the animal ever since.

“He’s a black Labrador. He’s got a white star, right here on his chest,” she said.

Community members sprang into action, putting up flyers in hopes of finding the dog.

Hotel workers said off camera that they also helped in the search, even posting a flyer at their front desk.

Donohoe said the service this dog provides saves her life.

“He lets me know when I’m going to have panic attack before I have one, and he’s my constant companion,” she said.

That’s why, she said, she won’t stop until she and her loved one are reunited.

“I want him back, because he needs me and I need him,” she said. “He’s out there scared. I know he’s scared beyond belief.”

Gunny was last seen near Polk Street and I-95. Anyone with information on hs whereabouts is urged to call or text 904-534-3569 or 954-790-8447.

