DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A wheelchair-bound man is sharing his story after his life was put in danger while he was crossing the street in Dania Beach.

Jorge Gonzalez, a double amputee who lost his legs to diabetes, was struck while in his wheelchair by a driver who blew past a stop sign, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Surveillance footage showed the moment that the crash happened along Southwest First Avenue and First Street on Monday, described by BSO deputies as a hit-and-run.

“Pop! And he spun me completely around,” said Gonzalez. “As if I were sideswiped.”

After the crash, Gonzalez said he confronted the driver.

“He opened the door, and he asked me, ‘Was I alright?’ and I said to him, ‘I’m not sure. Can you please call an ambulance?'” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said that’s when the driver of the black vehicle then sped off.

“You asked me if I was alright, why did you leave?” Gonzalez told 7News.

Surveillance footage showed the vehicle backing up and leaving through a nearby shopping plaza.

Gonzalez claims that the crosswalks and sidewalks do not connect, and force him and pedestrians into the street.

“Anyone in a wheelchair, to get on the sidewalk, they gotta turn and come around to get on the sidewalk. I think that right there is something that the city should have taken care of a long time ago, and I think now is the time they should take care of it,” he said.

Now, Gonzalez is asking for accessibility and accountability, especially from the hit-and-run driver.

“That day, it was me; the next day it could be you, or him, or her, or anyone else,” he said.

Gonzalez’s lawyer also asked for justice for his client.

“At this point we’re just trying to get Mr. Gonzalez justice; that’s what he deserves, that’s what the state deserves, this individual needs to be held accountable,” said David Hoffman, Gonzalez’s attorney.

7News has reached out to City of Dania Beach officials about the crosswalks and sidewalks and was told that they were looking into the issue.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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