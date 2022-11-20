SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit has teamed up with other organizations to lend a helping hand to some families days before Thanksgiving.

Volunteers with Dare to Care on Saturday gave out turkeys and other groceries during its annual food giveaway in Sunrise.

7News cameras captured a long line of vehicles at the Faith Center Ministries.

For Henry Fernandez, Faith Center’s senior pastor, the message is to give back in more ways than one.

Give back love, give back words of kindness, and to give back from the resources God has blessed you with,” he said, “so to all the citizens of our county, of South Florida, I just want to say Happy Thanksgiving, and this is really what Thanksgiving is all about.”

Dare to Care partnered with the Faith Center Ministries, Cox Media Group and other entities for the food drive.

