CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County woman hit the jackpot when she won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.

Gena Kanov, a 37-year-old resident of Weston, has claimed a $1 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery said in a news release. Kanov opted to receive her winnings as a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00, disbursed in a one-time transaction.

Kanov’s winning ticket was purchased at the Publix store located at 5950 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs. As a result, the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Launched in September 2021, the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game offers players a chance to win 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, the game features an impressive array of more than 33,000 prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. The overall odds of winning on this ticket are 1-in-2.65.

The Florida Lottery emphasizes the significance of Scratch-Off games in their portfolio, contributing approximately 77 percent of ticket sales during the fiscal year 2021-2022. Since its inception, Scratch-Off games have generated a of more than $17.77 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), which supports educational initiatives across the state.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.