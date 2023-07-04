WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Fireworks in Weston ahead of the 4th of July at Weston Regional Park, Coconut Creek.

It was free admission with food concessions available. They had a DJ, entertainment throughout the evening and a live band performance by No Filter, Monday.

Some cities put a twist on tradition by bringing in drones to light up the sky and some said it’s better in a number of ways.

7News captured the sky with fireworks and drones as they were on full display and asked people, what would they prefer fireworks or drones?

Are you all about the tradition for July 4th?

“I would rather see traditional fireworks any day of the week,” said Reina Cote.

“I like how all the colors spread out,” said Tashi Osuna.

“To me, it’s more nostalgic going the original way,” said Patrick Halloran.

Some prefer to celebrate the holiday with a dose of high-tech.

BLUE Joe Maya I think lets down the rules and it looks better, We love drones,” said Joe Maya.

Like much of the country, South Florida can choose between fireworks or drone light shows for the fourth.

If you haven’t seen one, hundreds of lit-up drones get in formation, they can form 3D shapes with some of your favorite characters and even spell out short phrases.

The Seminole Casino Coconut Creek has the best of both worlds to kick off its independence day celebrations.

Sky Elements is putting together this year’s drone light show on Miami Beach. President of Sky Elements, Rick Boss said how drones don’t leave behind any debris, unlike fireworks.

“If the community is worried about the environmental impact of the debris the fireworks bring, drones show have no debris, leave nothing behind at all,” said Boss.

But when it comes to dog owners who might dread the annual anxiety their pups feel day and night when the calendar shifts to July.

“I have a dog myself so I do feel great about the different alternatives with fireworks and everything, So I rather have that than regular fireworks,” said Victoria Rambo.

Flora Beal of Miami Dade County Animal Services said even drone shows can have loud music so prepare your pooch.

“Take precautions whether that is to, make sure that they have their thunder vest or that they are crate trained and that their crate is ready to go,” said Beal.

Even though drones are cleaner for the environment and less noisy, for some, there is no substitute for the s “bombs bursting in the air”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.