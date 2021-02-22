Westbound side of 17th Street Causeway bridge in Fort Lauderdale stuck

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound side of the Fort Lauderdale bridge is stuck in the upward position.

The westward span of the bridge on the 17th Street Causeway has been stuck since 4:30 p.m., Monday.

7 SkyForce HD flew over the scene where cars have been stalled on the west side as other cars pass them by on the eastbound lane of the bridge.

There is no estimated time as to when the west side of the bridge will reopen.

Drivers who are trying to leave the Fort Lauderdale area should take Las Olas Boulevard.

