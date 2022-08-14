COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of Sample Road between Northwest 42nd Avenue and Lyons Road are were closed due to a police investigation.

As of 10:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

On Sunday, Coconut Creek Police Department tweeted that a fatal traffic crash had occurred at 3:59 a.m., involving one of their officers and a female victim.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

All westbound lanes of Sample Rd between NW 42nd Ave & Lyons Rd are currently closed due to a traffic crash investigation. It happened at 3:59 a.m. One of the drivers involved was one of our officers in his marked unit. He is okay… pic.twitter.com/pNlEPREnQC — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) August 14, 2022

Margate Fire Rescue also responded to the crash.

The female victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The officer was also transported to a nearby hospital with non life threatening injuries and is said to be OK.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

