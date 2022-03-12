WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad batch of cocaine sent several spring breakers to the hospital, and those spring breakers are West Point Cadets. Now, the academy says they will investigate.

“We view our military at a much higher standard, and it was just completely heartbreaking,” said Cub Larkin, who lives nearby.

The Airbnb where police said seven West Point Cadets overdosed was empty and quiet, Friday night.

A day earlier, it’s where those military students were fighting for their lives after overdosing on cocaine laced with fentanyl, a painkiller up to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

“I saw four people getting pulled out on stretchers, their arms were just flopping. They were totally unconscious,” said Cub Larkin.

First responders said the students were in South Florida from New York on spring break and staying at this rental property along Northwest 29th Court and Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors.

“We’ve been hearing over the last couple of days, loud music, gatherings,” said Dana Fumosa, lives nearby.

“It was guys and girls over there. They seemed to be having a good time barbecuing, and they were in the pool,” said Neighbor Dana Fumosa​, who lives next door.

Neighbors said it was a house full of people when, at some point, some of the students began inhaling the drugs and immediately overdosed.

Concerned friends performed mouth to mouth CPR, exposing themselves to the dangerous cocktail.

Some of the students are allegedly on the West Point Football team.

Officials with the Academy told 7News they are aware and conducting their own investigation.

A total of seven people were taken to the hospital, and at last check, three of them are still there.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.