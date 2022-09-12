WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators combed for clues after a deadly triple shooting in West Park.

Police inspected a house on Southwest 21st Street near Barack Obama Boulevard since midnight, Monday.

A mobile command center was set up and streets continued to be blocked as of Monday afternoon.

7SkyForce showed several evidence markers inside of the home as well as in the vicinity of the front door.

“On scene they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound,” said Carey Codd with the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Paramedics took that individual to a nearby hospital where that individual was later pronounced deceased. On scene, deputies also located another adult male with gunshot wounds. That individual was pronounced deceased here on scene.”

Detectives learned a teenage boy was driven to the hospital and died there.

“I heard about 8 to 10 shots,” said a witness.

Neighbors in the area said the barrage of bullets frightened them.

“All I know is it sounded like it was in my house and I hit the floor,” said a neighbor.

Meanwhile, investigators also focused on a blue sedan in the driveway of the home as they searched the car and lifted fingerprints.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

