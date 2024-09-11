PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The West Broward Regional Courthouse was closed in Plantation following air conditioning problems.

There was concern after the the building’s air conditioning system suddenly stopped working on Wednesday.

An accumulation of moisture inside the building posed as a health hazard for many people.

The chief judge opted to postpone all cases at that location until Thursday when repairs are expected to be completed.

All other courthouses remain open.

