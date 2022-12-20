PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher’s assistant, who works closely with special needs students, has been arrested after being accused of crossing the line.

On Monday, 53-year-old John Harrison Smith was arrested after being accused of molesting two disabled teens.

Smith is a paraprofessional, classroom assistant, at West Broward High School.

According to the arrest report, Smith had two inappropriate interactions in front of witnesses with two victims, and both incidents occurred on the same day.

The incident is said to have taken place inside the classroom with special needs students on Dec. 13, according to police.

A security monitor had spotted Smith inside of the physical education room lying on top of one of the students.

According to the report, when the incident was told to other staff members they pulled the student from the class. On the way, they had spotted Smith again inappropriately touching another student.

A woman outside the school on Monday told the press her sister is a third victim but no action was taken in that case.

“Nothing was done for my sister until two more victims, until very recently. It took a year,” she said, “and I feel like it should be known that this has been going on for over a year.”

“Super concerned. I am really, really afraid to keep bringing my kid here,” said Jorge Gomez, a parent.

“That is terrible,” said Juan Arraiz, another parent. “Wow, and this is a really good school, and we trust our kids with this school, and so far as a parent so many of the teachers seem– they are really great teachers.”

Smith has been charged with molesting two victims of ages 14 and 15 years old.

Police said both victims had mental disabilities, in police terminology, and also have verbal delays.

