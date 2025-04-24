WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire in West Broward County, now spanning over 700 acres, has been 50% contained, officials say.

7Skyforce hovered over Everglades Holiday Park, where the southbound lane of U.S. 27 has been reopened.

The fire initially began Wednesday afternoon near the edge of a canal in the area of U.S. 27 and Southwest 26th Street.

The winds blowing to the northwest have kept the spread of the flames away from populated areas.

Officials with the Florida Forestry Service are monitoring the scene.

